Sex Racket Busted in Consultancy Centre in Bhubaneswar

The police have arrested a middleman and rescued four girls from a consultancy center in the Mancheswar area of Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The accused, Laxmi Narayan Pattnaik, was involved in a sex racket in the name of a consultancy center.

The accused forced a girl to involve in a sex racket after offering her job. The girl lodged an FIR in Mancheswar police station about the incident. Police raided the consultancy center and arrested the mastermind of this racket.

Sanjib Satpathy, ACP, Zone-5, Bhubaneswar said, “A girl has filed an FIR in Mancheswar police station that by offering job Laxmikant forced her to involve in a sex racket. We conducted a raid and arrested the accused. Further investigation is going on."

“A case has registered in Mancheswar Police station regarding immoral trafficking. It has been directed to IIC to probe the incident and submit a detailed report as soon as possible," said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Das.

The racket was going on for the last two years in this rental house. The police have sealed the house. Laxmikant has denied his involvement in this case.

“Allegation which has filed by the girl is baseless. We have been doing income tax and GST related jobs here," said Laxmikant.

