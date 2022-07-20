In shocking audio recordings obtained by the police, the banned terror organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) is believed to have tried to arrange shelter for some of the killers of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Haryana’s Ambala.

The revelations came after phone recordings of the US-based founder of SFJ Gurpatwant Singh Pannu with the two men arrested in Patiala on Tuesday emerged. The 16 minutes of tapes available establish the sinister motives of SFJ to not only provide shelter to those involved in the killing but also to disrupt on a large scale the Independence Day celebrations across the country.

One of the plans being discussed on the tapes was to put up anti-India slogans on walls in Haryana on Independence Day besides disrupting the celebrations in Delhi and Punjab, especially the functions involving Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann. The conversation between Pannu and the nabbed aides also indicated that the Ambala railway station could have been the target of the terror groups.

Pannu is heard talking to the two men about the finer details of the Ambala Cantt and Ambala City railways stations. He tells the accused to do a recce of the places, especially on gaining entry and planning exit. He tells them not to use the main routes.

In what the intelligence sources believe was a plan to provide shelter to the killers of Moose Wala, Pannu is reportedly heard seeking to rent a safe place for three to four men who would be arriving from Gujarat. “Don’t talk about this to anyone, even to your family," Pannu is reportedly heard discussing on the phone.

Police officials said the recordings had been found from the phones of Harvinder Singh alias Dollar and Prem alias Ekam, residents of Salempura Sekhan, Shambhu, who were arrested by the Patiala police for plastering the walls of a temple with objectionable slogans.

Interestingly, Pannu is also heard on the tapes telling his aides that the Punjab police under the Aam Aadmi Party government were painting Haryana youth as gangsters and naming them in the Moose Wala murder case. “We will see how they touch you," Pannu says in the recording.

