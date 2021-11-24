>SH vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s MCA T10 Super Series match between Southern Hitters and Northern Strikers: Southern Hitters will be playing their third match of the MCA T110 Super Series against Northern Strikers. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 5:00 pm IST on November 24, Wednesday.

Southern Hitters need to redeem themselves at the earliest in the T10 Championship. The team has lost both their opening games to languish at the last place in the points table. Hitters need to work on their batting as they failed to chase 119 and 121 runs against Western Warriors and Central Smashers respectively.

Northern Strikers, on the other hand, are doing well in the competition. Strikers’ first game was washed out while they outplayed Western Warriors in their second match by 51 runs. The team will be looking forward to continuing their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between Southern Hitters and Northern Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

>SH vs NS Telecast

There will be no telecast of the Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers match in India

>SH vs NS Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers match will be available on the FanCode app and website.

>SH vs NS Match Details

Southern Hitters will be playing against Northern Strikers at the Kinrara Academy Oval at 5:00 pm IST on November 24, Wednesday.

>SH vs NS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Syed Aziz

Vice-Captain- Virandeep Singh

>Suggested Playing XI for SH vs NS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ainool Haqqiem

Batters: Sidharth Karthik, Roshan Singh, Aminuddin Ramly

All-rounders: Virandeep Singh, Aimal Khan, Faiz Nasir, Syed Aziz

Bowlers: Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat, Anwar Rahman

>SH vs NS Probable XIs:

Southern Hitters: Syed Aziz (c), Ainool Hafizs (wk), Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Faiz Nasir, Shankar Sathish, Dhivendran Mogan, Anwar Rahman, Sidharth Karthik, Vishvaruben Kumar, Mohammad Arief, Azman Ahmad

Northern Strikers: Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Wahib Zada, Virandeep Singh (c), Arjoon Thillainathan, Aminuddin Ramly, Aimal Khan, Syazrul Ezat, Haiqal Khair, Pavandeep Singh, Sharveen Surendran, Roshan Singh

