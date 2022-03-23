Shaheed Diwas: PM to Inaugurate Gallery Honoring Revolutionaries, Punjab Declares Holiday, Delhi School to be Named After Bhagat Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Biplobi Bharat Gallery, which displays the contribution of the revolutionaries in the freedom struggle, in Kolkata via video conferencing on Wednesday. The purpose of this new gallery is to provide a holistic view of the events that led up to India’s independence in 1947 and highlight the important role played by the revolutionaries, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

On the occasion of Shaheed Diwas, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata, on March 23 at 6 p.m. via video conferencing. Shaheed Diwas is observed to pay tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru. The three young freedom fighters were hanged at the Lahore Central Jail in Lahore on March 23, 1931. The prime minister will also address the gathering during the event, the statement said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared a holiday on March 23, the martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. He made the announcement on the concluding day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session here on Tuesday.

The House also passed a resolution to install statues of Bhagat Singh, Dr B R Ambedkar and first Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the Vidhan Sabha complex. Announcing the holiday on the martyrdom day of the freedom fighters, Mann said earlier it was declared only in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district to facilitate people from nearby areas to pay tributes at the martyr’s memorial in Khatkar Kalan. Now, the state government has decided to declare a holiday on this day across the state so as to enable the maximum number of people from across the state to pay their tributes to the great martyrs at Khatkar Kalan and Hussainiwala, said Mann.

Hailing Mann’s proposal, Congress legislator Partap Singh Bajwa urged that the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh be also installed. Thereafter, the House passed a resolution on installing statues of Bhagat Singh, Dr B R Ambedkar and Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the Vidhan Sabha.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday that an upcoming school of the city government to prepare students for the armed forces will be named after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The school will come up on a 14-acre campus at Jharoda Kalan with state-of-the-art facilities. It will be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education, a government official said.

On the eve of Bhagat Singh’s death anniversary, the chief minister said, “March 23 is the day of martyrdom of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. It was on this day in 1931 that our great freedom fighters — Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev — were hanged to death by the British. All three sacrificed their lives for the country, to fight for the freedom of our people."

Training will be provided to these students so that they can get themselves enrolled in the National Defence Academy (NDA), the Navy and the Air Force, Kejriwal said, adding that they will be prepared to become defence officers in the future in this specialised school.

“It will be named after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh — Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School," he said during an online briefing. It will be a residential school and the students will not be charged any fees, the chief minister added. “The school will admit students to classes 9 and 11. There will be 200 seats — 100 in each class. We have already received 18,000 applications for the 200 seats," he said.

