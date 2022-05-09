Shaheen Bagh Anti-Encroachment Drive LIVE Updates: Cops Face Off With Locals as Bulldozers Begin Demolition Drive; Paramilitary Called

Encroachment removal drives have been planned at Shaheen Bagh G Block to Jasola and Jasola Nale to Kalindi Kunj Park. Police forces have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

Bulldozers were seen in the area as the civic body was waiting to begin the drive, which was earlier scheduled on May 5 and canceled due to the unavailability of an adequate police force.

“We are ready for the drive. I will go by the decided schedule. We are waiting for the police and it is expected that we will get (assistance) today,” a source from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi told News18.

SDMC Central Zone Chairman Rajpal Singh said, “We have given a roadmap. I am sure actions will be taken today but confirmation will come by 10:30 am – 11:00 am. I am positive action will be there.”

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the Aam Aadmi Party of “provoking local people since morning.”

Encroachment drives were planned in SDMC areas after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the party-ruled civic body’s mayor on April 20 to remove encroachment by “Rohingyas, Bangladeshis and anti-social elements”.

The SDMC on May 4 carried out an anti-encroachment drive in Karni Shooting Range near Tughlakabad, removing 13 temporary shops and other structures.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had come under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in the Jahangirpuri area in an anti-encroachment drive. It was stopped following the Supreme Court’s intervention. The SDMC has prepared a 10-day action plan to remove encroachment from these areas, including Shaheen Bagh.

On May 10, the drive is slated to be conducted near the Gurudwara Road near New Friends Colony. On May 11, it will be conducted in Meharchand Market, Lodhi Colony near Sai Baba Mandir and near JLN Metro station, civic officials said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.