All the way from Nepal by road, 127 quintals of shaligram shila (stone) have reached Ayodhya, where the much-awaited Ram temple is under construction. The centre of attraction these days, there is much curiosity on how the idol of Hindu deity Ram will look like.

While the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has not yet decided if shaligram will be used to carve out the idol, the priests conducted its puja as per Vedic rituals.

But why have these stones, that may or may not be used to make Ram’s idol, been brought all the way from Nepal? What is so special about this ancient stone?

Residence of Hindu deity Vishnu

According to the chief priest of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Acharya Satyendra Das, shaligram shila is considered pious in Sanatan dharma. This is why it is found in every temple as it is believed that Vishnu resides in it. The shila was first found in Nepal’s Gandaki river, which is considered sacred. According to religious beliefs, wherever this shila is kept, Vishnu’s consort Lakshmi resides there as well.

In almost every temple and math in the country, shaligram shila is used to carve out statues. According to beliefs, this stone is not consecrated. Unlike other stones, it is where Vishnu is considered to reside. This shila is also related to Tulsi, which is why it is worshipped across temples.

