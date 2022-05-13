Shankar Dada Zindabad To Yuddham, Multi-Starrers That Tanked At The Box Office

Multi-starrer films have become a thing not just in Bollywood but in Tollywood as well. Starting with SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, was a super hit at the box office.

After that, Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, failed to make an impression on the audience and turned out to be a disaster at the box office. But Acharya is not the first film with big names to have tanked at the box office. While the directors look at multi-starrers at the success mantra, it doesn’t help all the time.

Let’s look at other multi-starrer films that did not do well at the box office!

Shankar Dada Zindabad

The film starred Chiranjeevi and had Pawan Kalyan in a guest appearance. Fans had great expectations of the two megastars. However, the film couldn’t leave an imprint on the audience.

Sultan

Sultan starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Krishna, Krishnam Raju, Roja, Rachana and Deepti Bhatnagar was a disaster at the box office.

Krishnarjuna

The film was directed by Dasari Narayana Rao and produced by Jayakrishna. The film’s star cast comprised Krishna, Shobhan Babu, Sridevi and Jaya Prada in lead roles. The music of the film was composed by Sathyam. Yet, the film was not able to impress the audience.

Yuddham

This action drama, directed by Dasari Narayana Rao, starred Krishnam Raju, Krishna, Jayasudha and Jaya Prada. In the movie, Krishna and Krishna Raju played double roles as father and son. Still, it could make an impact on the audience and tanked at the box office.

Rama Krishnulu

The film had a stellar star cast of NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Jayasudha and Jaya Prada. Directed by V. B. Rajendra Prasad under his Jagapathi Art Pictures banner, the huge multi-starrer failed to impress the audience.

