Sharp-sighted, Agile, with A Touch of Royalty: 'Made in India' Mudhol Hounds Join PM Modi’s Security Squad

The famous Mudhol hound from Karnataka has found itself a place in the Prime Minister’s special protection squad with two puppies from the state’s Canine Research and Information Centre (CRIC) being taken in for training and induction.

Known for their agility, razor-sharp eyesight, and good looks, these tall, lean-structured Mudhol dogs have the capacity to run long distances, making them extremely adaptable for hunting and sighting, explains Sushant Handage, the head of the Canine Research and Information Centre in Timmapur, Bagalkot, where the pups were born and raised.

The two white pups were two months old when they were chosen after a series of examinations in April this year. Prime Minister Modi had expressed interest in Indian breeds of dogs to be inducted into the dog squad and the Mudhol hounds were chosen after much consideration.

The PM’s security team picked the Mudhol canines after considering two other Indian breeds: Rajapalayam from Tamil Nadu and Rampur greyhound from Uttar Pradesh.

Sources confirm that the pups are already part of the four-month vigorous training programme that will involve specialised coaching to adapt to the requirements of the SPG squad.

Speaking to News18 about the selection process, Handage said that the vetting team identified the dogs based on their response time and agility.

“They wanted to see how fast they could run around, how they responded to commands and follow them. They are small pups so they also watched how active they were and how they responded when called from a distance," he said. “We have 40 adult Mudhol dogs in our centre and we do not keep puppies here. We sell the puppies when they are 16-17 days old. There are other dogs that form part of the SPG dog squad as well; it’s not just Mudhol dogs that will be there. There are some other Indian breeds of dogs that are also being looked into."

The Mudhol hounds have a reputation for being fiercely loyal to their owners and are excellent hunting dogs. They have a striking resemblance to the Greyhound and are known to thrive on human companionship. They grow up to 72 centimetres and weigh between 20 to 22 kilograms.

“The speciality of the Mudhol hounds are their eyes. With elongated legs, stuck-out thoracic region, and tucked-in abdomen, their long elongated skull with a tapering muzzle gives them a 270-degree field of vision. This is almost twice what you and I can see," said Handage.

The Mudhol dogs have a long history, one that goes back to the times of the kings and queens. The breed gets its name from the princely state of Mudhol which was ruled by the Ghorpade Marathas and was part of the Bombay Presidency. Shrimant Rajesaheb Malojirao Ghorpade of Mudhol (1884-1937) has been credited with reviving this particular breed.

Locals say that the Mudhol hound predominantly found in the Deccan Plateau is believed to have been brought to India by the Pathans, Afghans, Arabs, and Persians through the Khyber Pass. They were also called Caravan Hounds by the British as they accompanied people in caravans with local villagers who owned the dogs.

The local history goes that the king is said to have noticed that the local tribes in the Mudhol area (modern-day Bagalkot) used a hound they called Beda for hunting. These dogs looked sleek, agile, and had a royal stride. A dog enthusiast, Ghorpade began to search for its pure breed and after selective breeding was able to restore it to what is seen as the ‘royal’ Mudhol hound.

A Mudhol hound is a product of three distinct breeds: the Greyhound (found in Europe and America ), Sloughi (found mainly in North Africa), and the Saluki (found in East Asia and the Mediterranean region). A pair of selectively bred Mudhol dogs were presented to King George V by King Malojirao Ghorpade when he visited England.

The Canine Research and Information Centre (CRIC) in Timmapur, Bagalkot district of Karnataka, was established in 2010 near Mudhol to rear this breed.

“While we are interested in rearing and breeding all kinds of Indian breeds of dogs, we specialise in Mudhols. This is the first dedicated centre in the country to help revive this special Indian breed," said Handage.

