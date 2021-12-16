Sheena Bora Alive, Says Indrani Mukerjea: A Recap of the Twisted Murder Mystery That Shocked the Country

In yet another twist to the Sheena Bora murder case, Sheena’s mother and key accused Indrani Mukerjea has told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that her daughter is alive and the investigative agency should look for her in Kashmir.

In a letter, Mukerjea — a former media executive — wrote that she recently came across a woman in prison who said she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir, India Today reported. Mukerjea also moved an application before the special CBI court, which is likely to come up for hearing soon. She is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla jail since her arrest in 2015. Her bail application was rejected by the Bombay High Court last month and she is likely to approach the Supreme Court through her lawyer Sana Khan soon.

The murder mystery, which had rocked the country in August 2015, came to light when Mukerjea’s driver Shyamvar Rai was caught with a gun. During interrogation, he revealed that he was involved in another case and had allegedly witnessed a murder.

>Here’s a timeline of the case:

>April 24, 2012: Sheena Bora resigns, goes on leave of absence.

>May 23, 2012: Police find a decomposed body in Pen, Raigad district

>August 25, 2015: Indrani Mukherjea arrested by Mumbai Police.

>August 26, 2015: Indrani’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna arrested in Kolkata

>August 30, 2015: Indrani, Sanjeev and Shyam taken to pen to recreate crime scene.

>September 1, 2015: Siddhartha Das confesses that he is Sheena’s biological father.

>September 2, 2015: Peter and Indrani brought face to face.

>September 3, 2015: Indrani admits to ‘role,’ say cops, lawyer says bid to bias.

>September 10, 2015: Cops find an email sent by Indrani to Sheena and Mikhail

>September 18, 2015: Case transferred to CBI by Maharashtra government

>September 30, 2015: CBI lodges FIR against Indrani, Sanjeev and Shyam

>October 2, 2015: Indrani Mukherjea rushed to JJ Hospital, Mumbai

>November 19, 2015: CBI arrests Peter Mukerjea along with filing chargesheets against Indrani, ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai.

>February 16, 2016: CBI files chargesheet against Peter Mukerjea.

>October 21, 2016: CBI files second supplementary chargesheet in a special CBI court in Mumbai.

>December 19, 2016: CBI began arguing on framing of charges against the accused.

>January 17, 2017: Peter and Indrani are charged with murder and conspiracy, with the trial scheduled to begin on February 1, 2017. The same day, Indrani told the court that she wished for a divorce from Peter.

>June 24, 2017: Indrani joins 200 women protesting the death of inmate Manju Govind Shette, who was allegedly beaten to death by a woman constable.

>November, 2017: Indrani alleges that Peter had killed Sheena to which Peter, responds saying she was “playing the victim" and was trying to “wriggle" out of the murder charges against her. Indrani, later, changes her statement, and said that she had blamed her husband due to “inadvertent stress".

>April, 2018: Indrani is hospitalised in Mumbai’s JJ Hospital after taking a large proportion of an anti-depressant drug. Meanwhile, her personal assistant Kajal Sharma confesses that Indrani had made her forge Sheena’s signature on resignation papers that were sent to Mumbai Metro One after she was murdered.

>April 23, 2018: Indrani tells the court that she could be in grave danger. “I fear for my life," she said.

>December 8, 2018: CBI says Peter Mukerjea was one of the conspirators in the Sheena Bora murder case.

>October 3, 2019: Indrani Mukerjea and Peter Mukerjea get divorced.

>March 20, 2020: Peter Mukerjea walks out of the Arthur Road prison on bail after spending over four years behind bars.

>July 24, 2021: Special CBI court rejects Indrani’s bail plea and holds that it appeared that that she played an active role in abducting, murdering and disposing her daughter Sheena Bora with other accused.

>August 17, 2021: CBI informed a special court in Mumbai about closure of further probe into the murder case.

>December 16, 2021: Reports emerge that Indrani has written a letter to the CBI claiming that a fellow inmate has told her that Sheena is alive and that she had seen her in Kashmir.

Bora was Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter from an earlier relationship. The 24-year-old was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, Rai and Mukerjea’s ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012 over a financial dispute, according to the prosecution. Her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district. The matter came to light in 2015 following the arrest of Rai in another case and led to the arrest Indrani Mukerjea and Khanna.

In a supplementary chargesheet, CBI said former media baron Peter Mukerjea knew about his wife Indrani Mukerjea’s plan to murder Bora. In the charge sheet, the probe agency has alleged that contrary to his claims, Peter knew about the plot and was even kept in the loop during the disposal of the body. It also mentions Sheena’s brother Mikhail Bora as a witness in the case. Mikhail wasn’t mentioned in the earlier chargesheets.

