Sheena Bora Case: India's Five Such Murky Murders That Rocked the Nation

In another twist to the sensational case, Sheena Bora’s mother and key accused Indrani Mukerjea has told the Central Bureau of Investigation that her daughter is alive and the investigative agency should look for her in Kashmir. Mukerjea - a former media executive - wrote that she recently came across a woman in prison who said she met Sheena Bora in Kashmir, a report in India Today said.

Indrani Mukerjea also moved an application before the special CBI court, which is likely to come up for hearing soon. Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and Khanna in April 2012. Bora was born out of Mukerjea’s previous relationship. Her body was burnt and dumped in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015. Former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also later arrested for allegedly being a part of the murder conspiracy. He is currently out on bail, which was granted by the Bombay High Court. The sensational murder case has seen many twists and turns, which was closely followed by the nation.

Here are some top murder cases that are known for their plot twists and media attention:

Aarushi Talwar

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars’ Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.

As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over a shoddy probe into the case which was making national headlines, the case was handed over to the CBI on a recommendation by the then chief minister Mayawati. After a long investigation, Aarushi’s parents, Dr Rajesh and Nupur Talwar, were convicted and sentenced for life for the murder of their daughter and Hemraj. However, the Allahabad High Court acquitted the dentist couple for want of evidence.

Sunanda Pushkar

Sunanda Pushkar, wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. Owing to her medical history, suspicion of suicide and the possibility of drug overdose were probed. In October 2014, the medical team investigating her death concluded that she died of poisoning, following which the police reported that Sunanda was indeed murdered. In August this year, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court cleared Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of charges in the murder case.

Rizwanur Rahman

Rizwanur Rahman’s murder mystery case was a tragic love story that had garnered much attention. Rahman, who had married industrialist Ashok Todi’s daughter, was found dead in 2007 by a railway track after he had allegedly been pressured by his wife’s family and some police officials to annul their marriage. Ashok Todi was suspected of having abetted Rahman’s murder. However, after much investigation and outcry, his death was ruled as a suicide.

Naina Sahni

The story of Naina Sahni’s death, popularly known as the ‘Tandoor Murder Case’ is one the most gruesome ones that the country has witnessed. Sushil Kumar Sharma had shot dead his wife in 1995, objecting to her alleged relationship with a male friend. He had then chopped her body into pieces and attempted to burn it in a restaurant oven. Known as the tandoor (oven) murder case, it is one of the landmark cases in India in which DNA evidence and a second autopsy were used to establish the guilt of the accused.

Madhumita Shukla

Madhumita Shukla, a poet, was shot dead in May 2003 in Lucknow at the behest of the then UP minister Amar Mani Tripathi. Tripathi and his wife were convicted for the murder of the poet. A post-mortem report had revealed that Madhumita was pregnant at the time of her death. The murder case had hit the headlines as Amar Mani was a powerful and influential political leader in the state. It was later revealed that Shukla allegedly had an affair with Tripathi and the DNA of her foetus matched that of Tripathi.

