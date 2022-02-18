Sheena Bora Murder: CBI Files Reply on 'She's Alive' Claim; SC Seeks Agency's Response on Mukerjea's Bail Plea

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed its reply before a Special CBI court on accused Indrani Mukerjea’s plea seeking a probe into her claim that Sheena is alive, and the next date of hearing has been scheduled for March 3.

Mukherjea has been in jail since her arrest in the murder case in 2015. Recently Mukerjea created a sensation by sending a letter to the CBI claiming that her daughter Sheena Bora was alive, and that a jail inmate had told her about meeting Sheena in Jammu and Kashmir. The CBI had made it clear this particular angle will not be taken up, unless there is an intervention from the court.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday too agreed to hear bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, and sought a response from the CBI.

A bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao issued the notice to the CBI on an application filed by Mukerjea.

The top court said it will take up the plea after two weeks. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mukherjea, contended that the trial has been dragging the case, and most of the witnesses have not been examined.

He added that no witness has been examined in the past one and half years, and her husband is already on bail. Rohatgi said his client is also not well and added that the trial court also does not have a presiding officer currently.

Mukerjea had three weeks ago submitted a hand-written application before a special court claiming her daughter Sheena Bora, whom she is accused of killing, is alive. Mukerjea, in the 8-page application submitted through her lawyer Sana Raees Khan, sought the court to direct the CBI, the prosecution, to file an affidavit in response to her claims.

Mukerjea had sought to know if the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken any steps to ascertain her claims that Sheena Bora was alive. As per the application, in November 2021, a woman introduced herself as Asha Korke, a former police inspector who was arrested in an extortion case, inside the Byculla women’s prison.

Korke allegedly told Mukerjea that in June, 2021 she was in Srinagar where she met a woman who looked like Sheena Bora. When Korke approached the woman and asked if she was Sheena Bora, the woman replied in the affirmative, the application said.

“The lady is said to have asked Korke ‘how do you know me’ and ‘who are you’. Korke claims she revealed that she was a police inspector with the Maharashtra government, to which Sheena replied ‘have you come to put me behind bars’," the application added. It further claimed Korke then tried to reason with Sheena to come forward and reveal the truth so that her incarcerated parents are set free.

Her application claimed that Sheena refused, saying she had started a new life and did not wish to return to her old life. Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 along with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in connection with the killing of her daughter Sheena Bora.

With inputs from IANS, PTI

