Sheena Bora Murder: Nearly 100 More Witnesses Likely to Depose, CBI Tells Court

Amid the ongoing deposition of Sheena Bora’s fiancé Rahul Mukerjea in her murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a special trial court on Tuesday that around 80-100 more witnesses may depose in the murder trial. Rahul Mukerjea is also Sheena Bora’s step-brother. He is the son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who was married to Indrani Mukerjea. She is out on bail in the murder trial case.

Indrani’s lawyer Ranjeet Sangle continued cross-examining Rahul on Tuesday. His deposition had started in June. Her ex-husbands Peter Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna are also out on bail, while prosecution witness Shyamvar Rai is still in jail.

During his deposition, Rahul said he did not remember whether he left for Dehradun on July 22, 2012, TOI reported. On April 24, 2012, 24-year-old Sheena Bora was allegedly abducted and murdered by her mother Indrani, Khanna and Rai, in conspiracy with Peter.

Earlier in October, Rahul Mukerjea denied having any knowledge about Rs 10 lakh being paid to police for not registering a road accident case against him. Rahul Mukerjea told court it was not “really" an accident and that he had not crashed into the pregnant woman while riding a motorcycle.

He was cross examined by Ranjeet Sangle before special CBI Judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar in connection with the 2012 Sheena Bora murder case. Indrani Mukerjea is a prime accused in the case.

