She's Just 24 & Has Already Made Climbing Records. Now, this Telangana Darebee is Ready to Scale an Antarctica Peak

Twenty-four-year old Anvitha Reddy from Bhongir in Telangana has already conquered two out of the 14 death-zone summits in the world - Mount Everest and Mount Manaslu. The first Indian woman to summit Manaslu mountain in winter, she is gearing up to scale another peak, Mount Vinson, in Antarctica this winter. She is the first Indian woman to scale Mt Elbrus in winter.

The MBA grad had joined a rock climbing institute after seeing an advertisement and there was no looking back. Although she took a break for three years to complete her studies, she eventually came back to doing what she loved - climbing mountains.

“After finishing a rock climbing course in my city, I learnt basic mountaineering techniques in Himalayan Mountaineering institute in Darjeeling in 2015. I then took a break of three years. Luckily, when I was pursuing my MBA, my teacher granted me a leave of one month during which I learnt advanced mountaineering at HMI," Anvitha told News18.

The year 2022 was an eventful year for the young mountaineer as she conquered Mt Everest in May and Mt Manaslu, the eight highest peak in the world, in September. She scaled her first peak in 2021 - Mt Kilimanjaro - and in December same year, she summitted Mt Elbrus from Russia, the highest peak in Europe.

“I wanted to climb these mountains in the winter as I wanted my body to get acclimatized to the harsh weather conditions. Since climbing the Everest is a costly affair, I trained my body by climbing Elbrus. It gave me the confidence to conquer more peaks."

Talking about the physical stamina required to climb such high mountains, Anvitha says: “Just standing for an hour high up in the mountains takes the same amount of energy you need to do eight hours of strenuous physical labour in the plains. After the base camp, you will not feel like eating anything and you have to conserve as much energy. Sometimes, the speed of wind is so high that you can barely stand. After 7,500 feet, we have to depend on supplementary oxygen to breathe."

The most difficult part, however, is getting used to seeing dead bodies, she says. “When we were climbing Manaslu, there was a big avalanche just before we were ready to push for summit. 2 people died and 14 people were stuck. The avalanche site was 300 metres away from our camp. Four people who were severely injured, had broken limbs or backbone, were brought to our camp by the Sherpas. The wind was 30km/hr and it was not possible to stand. Even helicopters failed to come and rescue the injured due to the weather. Almost 80 persons went back to base camp."

“My Sherpas asked if we wanted to go down. I said I wanted to wait a day. Due to my previous climbing experiences, I had the confidence that I could withstand worse weather conditions. The next day evening, we started for summit push from camp 3. We had very less manpower, but I did not want to go back due to fear and regret later. There was 4-feet snow, reaching above the knee. It took us 18 hours of arduous climbing to reach the summit," she adds.

These mountain are called death-zone peaks because after 8,000 feet, the bodies are not collected. “My instructor had prepared me for these scenes. Now, I don’t feel sad when I see them because I feel that these people died doing what they loved and returned to nature. Their bodies are worshipped," said Anvitha.

While she works as an instructor in the rock climbing school, she also conducts confidence-building sessions for girls studying in government schools. In her spare time, she prepares for Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica.

