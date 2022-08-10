'She's Like My Sister': Shrikant Tyagi on Woman He Assaulted; Says Someone Trying to 'Politically Decimate' Him

Shrikant Tyagi, the “politician" who was arrested by Noida police on Tuesday for abusing and assaulting a woman at his housing society in Noida, said that the woman was like a sister to him and that someone had conspired to “politically decimate" him.

Speaking to the media while being taken from the court, Tyagi said that the woman who had accused him of assaulting is like a sister to him and contended that the whole incident was political and someone is trying to politically decimate him.

“I express my regret on the incident. She is like my sister, the incident is political and was done to politically decimate me," said Tyagi.

Shrikant Tyagi, who identifies himself on social media as a national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha, was arrested along with three others in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday.

He was booked for assaulting and abusing a woman resident inside their housing society. “From Delhi, Shrikant Tyagi went Meerut and then to Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh. He had briefly gone to Rishikesh and Haridwar also in Uttarakhand," Police Commissioner Alok Singh said.

“On Sunday, he once again entered Uttar Pradesh and kept changing hideouts in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and nearby areas in order to evade arrest," Singh told reporters.

According to officials privy to the probe, Tyagi wanted to quickly reach Lucknow because of which he thought to take a flight from Delhi. “But the video of him assaulting and hurling expletives at the woman had already done damage to him. The videos were viral and he feared he would not be able to meet his contacts in Lucknow even if he made it to Lucknow airport," an official told PTI.

Commissioner Alok Singh said during the four-day period since he fled Noida, Tyagi kept changing vehicles and electronic gadgets and devices, including mobile phones, in order to not get traced by police. The commissioner said initially eight police teams were formed to nab Tyagi but later four more teams added to accomplish the task.

Until he went underground Friday night, Tyagi claimed to be the national executive member of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha and the national co-coordinator of its Yuva Samiti, even as the ruling party denied any links with him. The Opposition has also mounted an attack on the BJP over the issue, sharing purported pictures of Tyagi with senior saffron party leaders, including its national president J P Nadda.

