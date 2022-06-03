Shillong Lottery 2022: Check Winning Numbers And Prizes for Today's Teer Games Here

Shillong Lottery 2022: To approach the weekend in great excitement, the Meghalaya lottery department is all geared up to commence its very unique archery betting game called Shillong Teer. In order to encourage the locals and the youth to take interest in the traditional sports of archery, the real-time archery betting game is organised by the state from Monday to Saturday. The archery-based betting game permits only 50 professional archers from the 12 best shooting clubs to exhibit their talents at the Polo Stadium in Shillong.

The betting game, which is hosted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, offers a golden opportunity for locals to make easy money. Shilling Teer is played in two rounds and in the initial one, all the professional archers participating in the betting game get 30 arrows each, while in the next round they get 20 arrows each. All they have to do is to shoot all the arrows in just two minutes, while the ticket holders of the Shillong Teer will guess the exact number of the arrows that will hit the target.

This isn’t all. If your fortune shines this Friday and you guessed the right number of arrows then you can also bag amazing prize money. You must hurry and fetch the tickets from any state-authorised lottery ticket selling shop. And you must get a move on as you can only buy your lucky tickets from 10 AM to 3:30 PM. you have an ample amount of options to choose from, as the tickets of Shillong Teer range from Re. 1 to Rs. 100. If you own a Re. 1 ticket, then making a correct guess in round one will award you Rs. 80.

While doing the same in round two will help you make Rs. 60. But if you made accurate guesses in both the rounds, then you will be going home with prize money Rs. 4000. There is no time to hold your horses as the initial round will start at 3:45 PM and the results will be rolled out at 4:15 PM, while the next round will commence at 4:45 PM and its results will come out at 5:15 PM. If you are participating in Friday’s Shillong Teer then you must keep an eye on the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department for the results. The link is www.meghalayateer.com.

