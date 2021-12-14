Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 14 Morning Teer Games

>Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Tuesday, December 14. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 36, and for the second round, it is 18. Meanwhile, the winning numbers for first round of December 13 Shillong Teer game is 50, and for the second round, it’s 71.

The traditional sport of archery, played in the northeastern state of Meghalaya is now a core part of Shillong Teer betting-lottery game. The association organises the game and sends 50 archers from its 12 archery clubs to participate and decide the fate of several ticket holders. The game is played from Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground in Meghalaya’s capital city, Shillong.

Results for the Shillong Teer match that will be held on December 14 will be announced later in the afternoon. Those who have placed bets in Tuesday’s game of Shillong Teer can check out the teer dream numbers by logging into the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

Shillong Teer was given a legal accreditation in 1982 after the state government of Meghalaya passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act. The archery-based game is played in two rounds and bets can be placed in one or both the games of the day.

The first round of Shillong Teer will begin at 3.45 pm and results of the game will be available for the viewers by 4:15 pm. The following round of Shillong Teer will be played at 4.45pm, and the results for this concluding round will be announced by 5:15 pm.

In the first round, 30 arrows are shot at the target by each of the 50 archers, while in the second round 20 arrows each are shot at the target by the same number of players. Ticket-holders who win the first round, receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet on the target number, while those who win the second round, take home Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

Willing participants for the upcoming Shillong Teer games can buy tickets from over 5,000 ticket counters across the state available throughout six days of the week from Monday to Saturday. The ticket shops remain open for participants from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

