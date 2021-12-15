Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 15 Morning Teer Games

>Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Wednesday, December 15. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 24, and for the second round, it is 05. Meanwhile, the winning numbers for first round of December 14 Shillong Teer game is 86, and for the second round, it’s 82.

Bestowed with the beauty of heaven, Shillong is popularly known as the Scotland of the east. The capital city of Meghalaya hosts a popular betting game based on the traditional sport of archery – Shillong Teer at the Polo Ground. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association conducts the game and sends 50 archers from its dozen archery clubs to participate with a quiver full of arrows. The game is played from Monday to Saturday in two separate rounds.

Most lotteries follow the system of random lucky draw of tickets to declare the winners. However, in the case of Shillong Teer, the winners are based on the prediction number of arrows or ‘teers’ that hit the target. Those interested in the Shillong Teer games can visit any of the over 5,000 registered ticket counters across the state to buy the tickets. The tickets are sold throughout six days of the week except Sunday. The working hours of the ticket shops are between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

Results for the Shillong Teer match on December 15 will be announced on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com. Participants can log on to the official portal to check out the teer dream numbers. The results of the first round of the game will be announced at 03:30 pm, and to check the results for the concluding round, bettors have to wait till 04:30 pm.

30 arrows are shot at the target by archers in the first round. In the next round, the same 50 archers take 20 arrows each to aim at the target. Ticket-holders who place the correct bet in the first round, can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet on the target number. Participants, who accurately predict the teer dream numbers in the second round, can take home Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket.

Bettors can win Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket, if the estimation is correct in both the rounds of the game.

