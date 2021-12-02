Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 2 Shillong Teer and Shillong Morning Teer

>Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Teer games for Thursday, December 2. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 49, and for the second round, it is 18. While the lucky number for the first round of Shillong Teer game for December 2 is 53, and for the second round, it is 61.

Shillong Teer is an archery-based betting game. Archery is a century-old traditional game of Meghalaya. Inspired by this age-old game, Shillong Teer has been legalised under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

The betting game is coordinated by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association and is hosted at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Hundreds of archers, who are enrolled in Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, participate in the game with a quiver full of arrows. Two rounds of Shillong Teer are held every day, throughout the week, except Sundays.

If you want to participate in Shillong Teer game, you can head to the counters that sell the lottery tickets. These shops are open between 10 am and 3:30 pm across the state. The result of Shillong Teer can be checked on the official website, meghalayateer.com and also here. The Shillong Teer Dream numbers, for each round, are announced separately. The first-round result is uploaded by 3:30 pm, followed by the second round at 4:30 pm.

Individuals who participate in this popular gambling game have a chance to win monetary prizes. In the preliminary round, ticketholders will place a bet on the shots hit by the archers. In this round, 50 archers will hit 30 arrows each at the target. If ticketholders are able to predict the numbers correctly, they can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed.

The number of archers for the second round will remain the same, however, the number of arrows they shoot will be reduced by 10. If the Teer Dream numbers are predicted accurately, bettors can win Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket bought.

But if an individual is lucky enough to predict Teer numbers of both rounds correctly, they will be able to win Rs 4,000 for Re 1 ticket bought.

