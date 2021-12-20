Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 20 Morning Teer and Shillong Teer Game

>Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, December 20. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 18, and for the second round, it is 34. Meanwhile, the winning numbers for first round of December 20 Shillong Teer game is 89.

There are a total of 13 states permitted to host lottery games in India. Shillong Teer hosted in the state of Meghalaya is also a legalised lottery game. However, it is based on an age-old traditional sport of archery, where bets are placed on the number of arrows shot. Contrary to most lottery systems where the random lucky draw system decides winners, the Shillong Teer winners are declared on the basis of the ‘teers’ or arrows hit.

Played every day from Monday To Saturday, the game is conducted at the Polo Ground, Police Bazar in the capital city. It is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association who send 50 archers from its dozen archery clubs to participate in the lottery game.

Around 5000 ticket counters have been set up across the state to sell lottery tickets. The shops are open from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The ticket holders are supposed to bet on the possible outcomes of the shots aimed by the archers who play the game.

Visit meghalayateer.com to view the results if you have purchased a ticket for December 20, Shillong Teer match. The first of the two rounds will start at 3:30 pm, results of which are updated online at 4:15 pm. The concluding round begins at 4:30 pm and the results will be announced for the same at 5:15 pm.

The participants are eligible to claim Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on, if their prediction matches with the Teer dream numbers. If the ticket holder has correctly guessed the Teer Dream numbers for the second round, they can win Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket bought. A few lucky bettors are eligible to win Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket purchased if they accurately guess the Teer Dream numbers for both rounds.

