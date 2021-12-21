Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 21 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Tuesday, December 21. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 33, and for the second round, it is 10.

There are 13 states who with permit host the lottery games in India, and Meghalaya is one of them. Shillong Teer is one of the legalised lottery game, and is based on an age-old traditional sport of archery. The bets in Shillong Teer are placed on the number of arrows shot in a particular round at the target. While in most lottery systems, held across the country, a lucky draw is pulled out, the Shillong Teer winners are declared on the basis of the result of the Shillong Teer.

Shillong Teer is held at the Polo Ground, Police Bazar in the capital city, from Monday to Saturday. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association sends 50 archers from the 12 archery clubs to participate in the lottery game. Around 5000 ticket counters are set up across Meghalaya to sell lottery tickets. The lottery counters are open from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The ticket holders bet on the possible outcomes of the archery matches. Participants should visit the official website of Meghalaya Teer,meghalayateer.comto view the results of the December 20, Shillong Teer match. The first round will begin at 3:30 pm, and the results of the preliminary round will get updated online by 4:15 pm. The concluding round will commence at 4:30 pm and the results will be updated on the website by 5:15 pm.

The participants of the first round are eligible to claim Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on. Contestants, whose prediction matches with the Teer dream numbers will be handed over the prize. If the ticket holders correctly guess the Teer Dream numbers for the second round, they are eligible to win Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket bought. A few lucky bettors, who predict the Teer Dream numbers for both rounds, can win Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket purchased.

