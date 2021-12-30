Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 30 Morning Teer Games

>Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Thursday, December 30. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 77, and for the second round, it is 28.

Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya. has been promoting their age-old sport ofarchery through its lottery contests. Unlike other states, where the lottery winners are decided by pulling a draw, the winners of Shillong Teer, the lottery game of the state, are announced by conducting archery matches. Meghalaya, which is one of the 13 states in India to host legal lotteries, hosts two Shillong Teer games daily. The parameters to decide the winner of the game are quite tricky.

Though the game is based on archery, the ticket holders don’t have to play the sport. Instead, all they have to do is predict the outcome of the round. So who exactly plays the archery game? The archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which also assist in successfully organising the archery match in the Polo Ground in the city capital. The association sends 50 tribal archers from their organisation to participate in the archery match, while the people who have bought the ticket have to correctly decide the number of arrows or ‘teers’ shot in a particular round.

Advertisement

To participate in the Shillong Teer betting game, one has to visit state-authorised ticket counters, which have been set up across the state, and buy tickets depending on the number of teers they believe will hit the target. These shops are open from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Results for December 30 Shillong Teer rounds will be updated online, www.meghalayateer.com at 4:15 pm (first round) and 5:15 pm (second round).

Bettors who are able to predict the teer dream numbers in the first round will receive Rs 80 for each Re 1 bet on the target number, while ticket-holders who accurately estimate the result in the second round, will be given Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket. If the prediction is correct for both rounds, then a few lucky participants can win up to Rs 4000 for each Re 1 ticket they bet on.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.