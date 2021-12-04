Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 4 Shillong Teer and Shillong Morning Teer

>Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer and Shillong Teer games for Saturday, December 4. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 85, and for the second round, it is 06. While the lucky number for the first round of Shillong Teer game for December 4 is 12, and for the second round, it is 86.

Organised by the Khasi Hills archery sports association, the archery game is organised from Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground in Shillong. The association is a consortium of 12 archery clubs. The result of Shillong Teer is declared on the basis of the result of the archery competition. Shillong Teer is a legalised betting game that is governed under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act. The participants are required to place a bet on the possible outcome of the archery match.

The archery game is conducted in two rounds- the first round commences at 03:45 PM and the second round commences at 4:45 PM. Since the result of the betting game is based on an archery match, the winners for both rounds are declared separately.

Unlike any other lottery game, the bet is placed on the number of arrows that can hit the target during the archery game and those who bet on the correct number becomes the winner. According to the rule of Shillong Teer, as many as 50 trained archers shoot 30 arrows each in the first round, while in the second round, the same number of archers shoot 20 arrows each.

Those who wish to buy the ticket for Saturday’s Shillong Teer game must note that they will have to bet on a number between 0 and 99. These numbers predict the last two digits of the number arrows that are shot during the match and are known as Teer Dream numbers.

The participants can check the winning Teer Dream numbers by visiting the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com. The results link for the first round activates from 04:15 PM and for the second round, the link activates at 05:15 PM.

The winning amount of Shillong Teer is also different from other lotteries. A winner that predicts the correct number wins Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket they bet on; while in the second round, the price is reduced by Rs 20 as the winners get Rs 60 for every Re1 ticket. There are some lucky participants who made correct predictions in both rounds and hence get Rs 4000 for every Re1 ticket they buy and bet on.

