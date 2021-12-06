Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for December 6 Morning Teer Games

>Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, December 6. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 51, and for the second round, it is 14. The betting-lottery game organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will be played at the Polo Ground in Shillong. Inspired by the traditional sport of archery, Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday where winners take home monetary prizes if their bets are realised.

Those who have bought the ticket for the December 6 Shillong Teer archery match, can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com.

Advertisement

The results of the bets placed by the participants depends on the performance of the 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The ticket-holders place their bet on the number of arrows expected to hit the target during the Shillong Teer game which is played in two rounds. Participants are free to place bets on just one round or both the rounds.

In the first round, archers are given 30 arrows each and in the second round, the same number of archers are given 20 arrows each to shoot at the target. The first match of Shillong Teer will begin at 3.45 pm on Monday, while the second round will commence an hour later at 4.45 pm. The results for the first round will be shared on the website at 4.15 pm, followed by the winning list of the second round which will be released an hour later at 5.15 pm.

Winners of the first round are awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they place bets on; while winners of the second round win Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed. If participants emerge victorious in both the rounds of the betting game, they are awarded Rs4000 for every Re1 ticket they place bets on.

Advertisement

For those planning to place bets in the upcoming games of Shillong Teer, it is advised that they purchase the tickets from state-authorised ticket shops available throughout 11 districts of Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer betting shops are open from Monday to Saturday and their visiting hours are from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.