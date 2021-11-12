Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 12 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Friday, November 12. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 34, and for the second round of game, it is 51. Meanwhile, the winning number for first round of Thursday, November 11, Shillong Teer Game is 64, and for the second round, it is 33.

The legalised archery-based betting game of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer will be played today at Polo ground in the capital city of Meghalaya. Conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, the game is played in two separate rounds at 3:45 PM and 4:45 PM. The archery competition invites 50 trained archers from 12 archery clubs to participate and showcase their archery skills. The number of arrows that hit the target correctly during the competition decides the winner of the betting game as lottery participants are required to bet on the possible outcome of the match.

The result for Friday’s archery match and the dream numbers are released online on the official website www.meghalayateer.com separately for both rounds. The first round result is uploaded at 4:15 PM whereas the second round result is declared at 5:15 PM. Those who have placed their bet on the expected number of arrows that can hit the target can check the result by visiting the official portal.

Rules of Shillong Teer

The participants are required to place their bet on the number between 0 and 99 that represents the last two digits of the number of arrows that can hit the target during the game.

The archers are allowed to shoot as many as 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 each in the second round.

>Shillong Teer: Prize details

Those who win the bet in the Shillong Teer of Today, November 12 can receive exciting money prizes. The winner of the first round, who predicts the correct number of arrows hitting the target or the Teer Dream number gets Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket in the first round. In the second round, the prize money is reduced by Rs 20 i.e, winners get Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket bet.

Those willing to participate in Shillong Teer can purchase any of the states authorised vendors on weekdays i.em from Monday to Saturday between 10 AM and 3:30 PM.

