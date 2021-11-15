Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 15 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, November 15. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 58, and for the second round, it is 62. Meanwhile, the winning number for second round of Saturday, November 13, Shillong Teer Game, the result of which was declared at 4:30 pm, is 33.

Played from Monday to Saturday, Shillong Teer winners take home monetary prizes after they correctly predict the number of arrows that hit the target. If you are one of the participants who has placed bets on the likely outcome of November 15 Shillong Teer archery match, you can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com

A team of 50 archers, who are members of the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in this game and take aim at the target. Their performance directly decides the fate of several ticket-holders who have placed their bet on the number of arrows that they believe will hit the target in the two rounds of Shillong Teer game.

Archers are given 30 arrows each in the first round of the game and in the second round, the same number of archers receive 20 arrows each to aim at the target. The first match of Shillong Teer on Monday will begin at 3.45 pm, while the second round will start an hour later at 4.45 pm. Outcome of the first round performance is uploaded on the website at 4.15pm, while the winning number of the second round is released at 5.15 pm.

Participants whose betting number matches with the Teer Dream number are awarded Rs80 for every Re1 ticket they purchased; while participants who win in the second round, get Rs60 for every Re1 ticket. In some rare cases, participants emerge victorious in both the rounds. Such participants are given Rs4000 for every Re1 ticket they purchased.

Those willing to participate in the upcoming Shillong Teer games, can place their bets from any state-authorised ticket shop in Meghalaya. The shops remain open from Monday to Saturday and the timing to visit the state-run shops is from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

