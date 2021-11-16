Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 16 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Tuesday, November 16. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 03, and for the second round, it is 81.

Meanwhile, the winning number for first round of Monday, November 15, Shillong Teer Game, the result of which was declared at 3:30 pm, is 39. The lucky nimber for the second round of Monday Shillong Teer Games, results of which was announced at 4:30 pm, is 60.

The widely played archery-based betting game of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer, is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs. Played from Monday to Saturday, the game is a legalised betting game governed by the rules of the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

The game is based on the traditional sport of Meghalaya Archery. The winners are declared on the basis of the results of the archery competition held at Polo Ground in Shillong.

The archery competition is conducted in two rounds and the results are declared separately for each of the rounds. The first round of archery competition commences at 3:45 PM and the second round at 4:45 PM. The results of the competition i.e, the correct number of arrows that hit the target in the first round is declared at 4:15 PM and the second round result at 5:15 PM.

The result of the archery competition represents the Dream number and those who bet on these numbers becomes the winner. The participants of this betting game are asked to bet on the Shillong Teer Dream numbers at the time of purchasing tickets. Once the results are declared at www.meghalayateer.com, the ticket holders can check the Teer dream number for today’s match.

It must be noted that the Teer dream numbers lie between 0 and 99 that represents the last two digits of the number of arrows that can hit the target during the archery game. As many as 50 trained archers participate in this game.Each archer is allowed to shoot a maximum of 30 arrows in the first round and 20 in the second round.

>Shillong Teer: Prize details

Unlike other betting games, the winners of the Shillong Teer get Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket in the first round. However, in the second round, the prize money is reduced by Rs 20 i.e, winners get Rs 60 for every Rs 1 bet.

