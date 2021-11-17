Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 17 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Wednesday, November 17. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 22, and for the second round, it is 40.

Meanwhile, the winning number for first round of Tuesday, November 16, Shillong Teer Game, the result of which was declared at 3:30 pm, is 93. The lucky number for the second round of Monday Shillong Teer Games, results of which was announced at 4:30 pm, is 37.

Shillong Teer is a popular betting game based on archery competition. The betting game is associated with the traditional sports of archery conducted by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, a consortium of 12 archery clubs. Those willing to participate in this lottery game are required to bet on the number of arrows that can hit the target correctly. The winners of this betting game are declared on the basis of the results of the archery competition which is held at Polo Ground in Shillong.

The archery game is played from Monday to Saturday in two different rounds and hence the result for Shillong Teer is declared separately for both rounds. The first round begins at 03:45 PM and the result is announced at 04:15 PM whereas the second round begins at 04:15 PM and the results are announced at 05:15 PM.

Once the result is declared, the participants can visit the official website of Meghalaya Teer at www.meghalayateer.com to check the Teer dream numbers for today’s match.

It must be noted that the participants can bet on the numbers between 0 and 99 which is the last two digits of the number of arrows that hit the target during the archery game. The archery game is played by 50 trained archers. A maximum of 30 arrows is allowed to shoot by each archer in the first round and 20 each in the second round.

>Shillong Teer: Prize details

Those who predict the correct Teer dream numbers get Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet in the first round. Whereas the prize money of the Shillong Teer is reduced by Rs 20 i.e, the winners get Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet placed.

