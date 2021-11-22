Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 22 Morning Teer Games

The century-old archery-based betting game, Shillong Teer is held from Monday to Saturday at Polo Ground, Police Bazar. The result of this betting game is declared through an archery competition organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association which involves the participation of 12 archery clubs. Unlike any other lottery conducted across the country, the winners of this game are declared on the basis of the result of the archery competition instead of a lucky draw.

The process to participate in Shillong is also different from other lotteries. Here, the ticket buyers are required to bet on a number between 0 and 99 to predict the number of arrows that can shoot the target.

Lucky Numbers for Morning Teer Games for November 22:

The association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, November 22. The lucky number for first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 70, and for the second round, it is 05.

Those willing to participate in Shillong Teer game can buy tickets between 10 am to 3:30 pm from any of the authorised counters set up across the state. The game is played in two different rounds- one at 03:45 PM and the other at 04: 45 PM. The results too are declared in two different rounds- one at 04: 15 PM and the second at 05:15 PM. Those who bought tickets for today’s match can check the results by visiting the official website meghalayateer.com.

The game invites 50 archers to shoot 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round. The number of arrows that hit the target is known as Teer Dream numbers and those who predict the correct Teer Dream numbers becomes the winner.

Fortunate individuals can win monetary prizes of Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet placed in the first round and Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet in the second round. The ones who predict the correct Teer Dream number for both the rounds can win as many as Rs 4000 for Re 1 bet. The participants are asked to bet on Teer Dream number at the time of purchasing tickets.

