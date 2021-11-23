Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 23 Morning Teer Games

For many years now, the state of Meghalaya has been hosting a popular archery-based betting game known as Shillong Teer. The century-old traditional game is legal to play like a few other lottery games in India. The event is organized at the Polo Ground, Police Bazar in the capital city by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, comprising a dozen archery clubs. Everyday twice, hundreds of tribal archers gather to participate in Shillong Teer with a quiver full of arrows.

The association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Tuesday, November 23. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 88, and for the second round, it is 51.

Advertisement

Unlike other lucky draws where the winners are decided on the basis of ticket numbers, the Shillong Teer winners are declared based on the number of ‘Teers’ (arrows) shot. One can buy the tickets from counters set up across the state between 10 am to 3:30 pm. Traditionally, the Shillong Teer is played on all days of the week except Sundays. Lottery ticket buyers can visit the official website meghalayateer.com to check the result of the first and second round today, November 23. The results of the first round are out at 03:30 pm, while you may have to wait till 04:30 pm to view the results of the second round.

Fortunate participants can get lucky in this popular gambling game and win monetary prizes. For November 23, the preliminary round will start with participants betting on the targets hit by the archers. They will shoot 30 targets each. The ticket holder can win upto Rs 80 for each Re 1 ticket bought for the game. This is applicable on the condition that the bettor has accurately predicted the Teer Dream numbers.

Going into the second round will be the same number of archers who will aim with 20 arrows each. The participants can win as much as Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed. In order to win, the participant should get the estimation correct. A win-win situation is likely when the ticket holder correctly guesses the targets for both rounds. In such cases, the bettors can win as much as Rs 4,000 per Re 1 ticket purchased.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.