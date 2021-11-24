Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 24 Morning Teer Games

Participating in Shillong Teer is a way to test your luck. The century-old traditional game is organised at the Polo Ground, Police Bazar, in the capital city of Meghalaya. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which houses around 15 archery clubs, organises the event. Every day, hundreds of people, including the tribal archers and the participant who place bets, gather in the ground to witness Shillong Teer event.

The association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Wednesday, November 24. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 14, and for the second round, it is 93.

Meanwhile, the lucky numbers for first round of November 23 Shillong Teer game, result of which was declared at 3:30 pm, is 19, and for the second round, result of which was declared at 4:30 pm is, 72.

Advertisement

Whereas in lotteries held across the country, lucky draws are pulled out, Shillong Teer winners are decided through archery matches. In this lottery game, participants have to correctly predict the Teer Dream Numbers, before the game begins. One can buy the tickets of this legalised lottery game from counters, which have been set up across the state. These lottery shops remain open from 10 am to 3:30 pm. Shillong Teer is played throughout the week, except Sundays.

Now, if you have bought the ticket for November 24, Shillong Teer match, visit the official website meghalayateer.com to check the results.

>Note the important timings of today’s match:

The first round will begin at 3:45 pm followed by the second round at 4:45pm. The Teer Dream Numbers of the preliminary round will get updated by 4:30 pm and for the second round, the result will be out by 5:30 pm.

Archers who participate in round one of the Shillong Teer will get to shoot 30 arrows each. The ticket holder can win upto Rs 80 for each Re 1 ticket bought in this round. Going into the second round, archers will receive 20 arrows each. If ticket holders predict the Teer Dream numbers correctly, they can win as much as Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bet placed.

Shillong Teer is not the only archery-based lottery organised by the state. Meghalaya also hosts Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.