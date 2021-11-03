Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 3 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer Games played on Wednesday, November 3. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 07, and for the second round of games, it is 32. On Tuesday, the association had announced the winning numbers for Shillong Teer Games. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Teer game, result of which was declared at 3:30 pm, for November 2 is 71, and for the second round of games, result of which was declared at 4:30 pm, it is 11.

One of the most popular betting games of Meghalaya is Shillong Teer, which is inspired from the traditional sport of archery. The legal-betting game is played from Monday to Saturday, wherein the winners take home monetary prizes after they successfully predict the number of arrows that hit the target.

Today, on November 3, two rounds of Shillong Teer will be held at the Polo Ground of the capital city. Individuals, who have placed their bets in today’s archery match, will be able to view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal, www.meghalayateer.com.

In November 3 Shillong Teer match, a team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will be participating. As two rounds of archery will be played, their results will also be announced likewise.

In the first round, archers are given 30 arrows each while, in the second round, the same number of archers are given 20 arrows each to take aim at the target. Note, the first match of Shillong Teer will begin at 3.45 pm, followed by the second round, which will commence an hour later at 4.45 pm.

The Teer Dream numbers for the first round will be made public at 4:15 pm, the winning numbers of second round will be released at 5.15 pm.

Winners of the first round today will receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet placed. And the winners in the second round will get Rs60 for every Re1 bet placed. In some rare chances, if an individual wins both matches of Shillong Teer, they are awarded Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they buy and bet on.

If you want to participate in Shillong Teer, purchase the tickets from any state-authorised ticket shop present across the state. These state-run shops are open from 10 am to 3.30 pm, on Monday to Saturday.

