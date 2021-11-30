Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 30 Morning Teer Games

Shillong Lottery Result 2021: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Tuesday, November 30. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 76, and for the second round, it is 20.

Shillong Teer, organised in Meghalaya, is a popular archery-based betting game. The government has been working for a while to preserve this century-old traditional game. Like a few other lottery games played in India, Shillong Teer is a legal game. Played from Monday to Saturday, these games are hosted by The Polo Ground, Police Bazar in the capital city. Traditionally, these games are not played on Sundays. The event is coordinated by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association which comprises a dozen archery clubs. The winners of Shillong Teer are decided based on the number of ‘Teers’ (arrows) shots as opposed to the usual lucky draw of ticket numbers. Several tribal archers participate in the game twice everyday with a quiver full of arrows.

To buy tickets one can drop by at counters set up across the state between 10 am to 3:30 pm. As you may already know, the game is played in two rounds. To check the results of the first and second round for Tuesday, 30.11.2021 participants can visit the official website meghalayateer.com. The first round of results are revealed at 03:30 pm, while the second round results are announced at 04:30 pm.

Advertisement

People can participate in this popular gambling game and take home monetary prizes. The preliminary round will commence with participants betting on the shots targeted by the archers. They will aim for 30 hits each. The lottery ticket holder can expect to win Rs 80, for every Re 1 ticket bet placed. This is likely if the participant has accurately predicted the Teer Dream numbers.

Going into the second round, the number of archers remains the same as they aim with 20 arrows. The bettors can win upto Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket bought for the game. This is possible only if the ticket holder’s guess stands correct. For each Re 1 ticket purchased, fortunate individuals can win upto Rs 4,000. The win-win situation can take place if the prediction for both rounds is accurate.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.