Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for November 8 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has declared the winning numbers for Shillong Morning Teer games for Monday, November 8. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 93, and for the second round of game, it is 54.

Country’s only legal archery-based betting lottery game, known as Shillong Teer, will be played in the capital city of Meghalaya on Monday. Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday which includes 12 archery clubs at the city’s Polo Ground. 50 archers from the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association showcase their archery skills and also decide the fate of several lottery participants who have placed their bets on the outcome of the match.

The result for Monday’s archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

Advertisement

For Monday’s match, the Shillong Teer Dream numbers will be revealed in two parts since the archery match is played in two rounds. The archers will deliver their first performance of the day at 3.45 pm, where each of the 50 archers will shoot 30 arrows each at the target.

Results for the first round of Monday’s Shillong Teer will be announced by 4.15pm. The team of archers will begin their second performance at 4.45pm, results for which will be out by 5:15 pm on the official website. The second round allows 50 archers to shoot 20 arrows each at the target.

Participants of Monday’s Shillong Teer whose bets are realised in the game will receive exciting money prizes. Participants who correctly predict the number of arrows hitting the target or the Teer Dream number in the first round are awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket.

In the second round the winning amount is reduced by Rs 20 and winners will receive Rs 60 for every Rs 1 ticket bet placed.

If you wish to participate in the upcoming Shillong Teer games, you can place your bets on the archery game and purchase the tickets from any state-authorised ticket booking counters available across the eleven districts of Meghalaya.

The ticket booking shops are open from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 3:30pm. Participants should note that they will be asked to choose a number from 0 to 99 which represent the number of arrows that may hit the target during the archery match.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.