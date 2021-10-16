Played in two rounds, the result for Saturday’s archery based Shillong Teer betting game was released online on the official website www.meghalayateer.com. The winning number for the first round of Shillong Teer game, result of which was declared at 3:45 pm, is 45, and the lucky number for the second round is 85. The result of second round was declared at 4:45 pm.

Similarly, the winning number for the first round of Shillong Teer Morning game is 20, and the lucky number for the second round is 54.

The ticket holders who have placed their bets on today’s archery match can also check the result for both rounds online. The archery game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association which includes twelve archery clubs, at Shillong’s Polo Ground. The first round of the game is played at 3.45 PM where 50 archers are permitted to shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each. However, in the second round which takes place at 4:45 PM, a maximum of 20 arrows are allowed to be shot by each of the archers. The Teer Dream number for the first round is declared at 4.15 PM whereas, for the second round it is declared at 5:15 PM.

Advertisement

Unlike other lottery games conducted across the country, the winner of the Shillong Teer is based on the bets placed on the results of archery games.Those who predicted the correct Teer Dream number becomes the winner. The winning amount in the first round is Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket while in the second round, the winning amount is Rs 60 for every Re1 bet. Sometimes, players win both the rounds and in such cases, they are eligible to win as many as Rs 4000 for every Re 1 bet.

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based game legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. The tickets for this game are available at several state authorised vendors. Over 5500 vendors operate from Monday to Saturday between 10 AM and3:30 PM across the state. Those willing to participate in this game are asked to predict the last two digits of the total number of arrows that would hit the target during the archery match. Players can place their bet on numbers between 0 and 99.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.