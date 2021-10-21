Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for October 21 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the lucky numbers for first Shillong Morning Teer games. The winning number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 88, and for the second round, the winning number is 45.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated Shillong Teer lottery game will be played at Meghalaya’s capital city on Thursday, October 21, 2021. The game will begin in the afternoon at Shillong’s Polo Ground where 12 archery clubs from the association will be displaying their archery skills. The performance of the 50 archers will directly impact the fate of several participants who have placed their bets on Thursday’s game. The results of today’s Shillong Teer lottery will be published on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com.

The ticket-holders place their bets on the number of arrows that they believe will hit the target during the Shillong Teer game which is played in two rounds. Some players place the best for just one round, while some place it for both the first and the second round.

In the first round, archers have to shoot 30 arrows each, while in the second round, the same number of archers are given 20 arrows each to shoot at the target. The first match of Shillong Teer on Thursday will begin at 3.45 pm, which will be followed by the second round starting an hour later at 4.45 pm. The results for the first round will be revealed on the website at 4.15 pm followed by the winning list of the second round which is released at 5.15 pm.

Winners of the first round are awarded Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on; while an individual winning in the second round receives Rs 60 for every Re1 ticket. In some cases, when participants emerge victorious in both the rounds of Shillong Teer, they win Rs 4000 for every Re1 ticket they bought and placed the bet on.

Those who wish to participate in the upcoming Shillong Teer matches can purchase the tickets from any state-authorized ticket shop in Meghalaya which remains open from Monday to Saturday. The timing to visit these state-run shops is from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

