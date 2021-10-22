Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for October 22 Shillong and Khanapara Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the results for Shillong Morning Teer games and Khanapara Morning Teer played on Friday, October 22. The winning number for Shillong Morning Teer first round game is 53, and for the second round it is, 94. Similarly, the winning number for first round of Khanapara Morning Teer is 65, and for the second round, it’s 40.

Turning the traditional sport of archery into an exciting betting lottery game known as the Shillong Teer, the capital city of Meghalaya attracts thousands of participants at Polo Ground. On Friday, October 22, around 12 archery groups associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, will play the game in Shillong this afternoon. The match takes place from Monday to Saturday and participants can check the results available on the official website at: www.meghalayateer.com.

Played in two rounds, the results of the Shillong Teer game this Friday will be declared in two parts. To check the results of the first round of archery match, which begins at 3.45 pm, participants can check the website at 4.15pm. The first round witnesses a team of 50 archers shooting 30 arrows each at the target. Meanwhile in the second round, which begins at 4.45pm, archers will shoot 20 arrows each aimed at the target. Results for the final round can be checked on the website at 5:15 pm.

Those players whose bets are realised in the first round of Shillong Teer match, receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket purchased. Meanwhile, those participants whose bets are realised in the second round are awarded Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket purchased. On some rare occasions when a participant has placed the correct bet in both the first and the second round, they receive Rs4000 for every Re1 ticket bought.

If you wish to place your bets in the upcoming Shillong Teer match, you must remember that you will be asked to choose a number from 0 to 99. Zero in on one of the numbers, which represent the number of arrows hitting the target during a specific round of the match.

The tickets for Shillong Teer can be bought from state-authorised ticket booking shops which are available across the eleven districts of the host state Meghalaya. The ticket shops remain open from 10am to 3:30pm, from Monday to Saturday.

