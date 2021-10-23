Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for October 23 Morning Teer Games

Meghalaya has successfully turned their traditional sport of archery into an exciting betting lottery game, Shillong Teer. The capital city of Meghalaya, Shillong, hosts thousands of participants at Polo Ground. On Saturday, October 23, 12 archery groups associated with the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, will play the game. The match takes place from Monday to Saturday and the results are revealed on the official website, www.meghalayateer.com

Meanwhile the association has announced the result for Morning Teer games. The Lucky number for first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 02, and for the second round, the winning number is 17.

The winning numbers for Friday, October 22 Shillong Teer first round game, result of which was declared at 3:45 pm, is 28. The winning number for the second round, result of which was declared at 4:45 pm, is 21.

Advertisement

As Shillong Teer is played in two rounds, the results of the archery game this Saturday will be declared in two parts. A total of 50 archers participate in the game. The first round of Shillong Teer will begin at 3:45 pm, while the second round will start at 4:45 pm.

In each round, each archer is allotted a number of arrows, 30 in the preliminary round and 20 in the second. Participants can check the website at 4:15 pm for the first round and at 5:15 pm for the second round.

Players whose predictions come true in the first round of Shillong Teer match, receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket purchased. Ticketholders who make correct predictions in the second round are awarded Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket purchased.

On some rare occasions when a participant gets answers correct in both the first and the second round, they receive Rs. 4000 for every Re 1 ticket bought.

The tickets for Shillong Teer games can be bought from state-authorised ticket booking counters, which are available across the districts of Meghalaya. The ticket shops remain open from Monday to Saturday, between 10 am and 3:30 pm.

If you wish to place your bets in the October 23 Shillong Teer match, head to the shops to purchase the tickets. You will be asked to choose a number from 0 to 99 at the time of buying. This number will represent the participant’s precited number of arrows hitting the target during a specific round of the match.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.