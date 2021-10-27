Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for October 27 Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for the first and the second round of Morning Teer games played today on October 27. The winning number for Shillong Morning Teer first round game, result of which was declared at 10:30 am, is 42. The winning number for the second round of Morning Teer game, result of which was declared at 11:30 am, is 58.

Meghalaya’s legalised betting lottery game, Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday. The game takes place at the Polo Ground in the capital city Shillong. Two rounds of Shillong Teer will be organized on October 27. Those who are willing to participate in the lottery match should note that the first round will commence at 3:45 pm.

The issue for this preliminary round will be revealed at 4:15 pm. It will be followed by the second round, which will be played at 4:45 pm, and the results will be made public by 5:15 pm. The results for both rounds are uploaded online on the official website of the Meghalaya lottery, www.meghalayateer.com at the scheduled time.

The tickets for today’s betting game can be purchased from any state-authorised vendor. These ticket-selling counters are open between 10 AM and 03:30 PM.

Archers from the 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association participate in the Shillong Teer game. While the archers take aim at the arrows, participants predict the possible outcome of each match. Shillong Teer is not as easy as it sounds.

A set of rules framed under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act govern the betting game. 50 archers are allowed to shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 each in the second round. The rules state that the arrows can be shot from a distance between 15.21 meters and 30.48 meters, only. If the archers do not restrict himself within the given range, they will be disqualified.

For predicting correct results for the first round, participants receive Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket purchased, while Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket is awarded for correct guess in the second round.

On some rare occasions, a participant makes correct predictions for both rounds. In such cases, the winner takes home Rs4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

