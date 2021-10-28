Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for October 28 Morning Teer, Juwai Teer and Khanapara Morning Teer Games

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning numbers for the first and the second round of Morning Teer games played today on October 28. The winning number for Shillong Morning Teer first round game, result of which was declared at 10:30 am, is 63. The winning number for the second round of Morning Teer game, result of which was declared at 11:30 am, is 12.

The winning number for Juwai Teer first round game, result of which was declared at 2:15 pm, is 70.

The winning number for Khanapara Morning Teer first round game, result of which was declared at 11 am, is 10. The winning number for the second round of Morning Teer game, result of which was declared at 12 pm, is 85.

Shillong Teer is one of the legalised archery based betting games that are played in Meghalaya. Unlike other lottery games, the winners of Shillong Teer is decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot by the archers of the participating archery clubs. The game is held by the Khasi Hills archery sports association where archers from 12 archery clubs participate.

The game is conducted in two rounds at Polo Ground in the capital city, Shillong. The first round of archery competition begins at 3:45 pm. whereas the second round commences at 4:45 pm. The number of arrows that hit the target correctly in the first round is declared at 4:15 pm and the result for the second round is issued at 5:15 pm.

The residents of Meghalaya who have bought the tickets for the Shillong Teer game can go to meghalayateer.com to check the lucky numbers for both rounds separately. The lucky ticket holders who have placed bets on the correct number becomes the winner.

Those willing to participate in this game can purchase tickets and place their bets between 10 AM and 03:30 PM from any of the state-authorised shops across the state.

More than 5,000 Shillong Teer ticket booking counters operate from 10 AM to 3.30 PM on weekdays across 11 districts of Meghalaya. The one who wins the bet in the first round get Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet while for the second round, the winning amount is Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. If someone wins the bet in both rounds, they receive as many as Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket.

>Rules of Shillong Teer

50 archers are allowed to shoot a maximum of 30 arrows each in the preliminary round and 20 arrows each in the second round.

The distance between archers and the target should be 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters.

The ticket holders have to place a bet on the last two digits of the number of arrows that will hit the target in both rounds. The predictions can be made between 0 and 99.

