Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Check Winning Numbers for Teer Games for October 14

The result for Thursday’s Shillong Teer archery game played at Shillong’s Polo Ground will be announced on the official website: www.meghalayateer.com Those who have placed their bets on today’s archery match, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, which includes twelve archery clubs, can check the results of both the first round and the second round on the official website.

Unlike other lottery events organised in the country, the winner of the Shillong Teer is based on the results of archery games that are quite prevalent in the region. Played in two rounds, a team of 50 archers begin the first round at 3.45 pm as they shoot 30 arrows each at the target. Results for the first round or the Teer Dream number will be out by 4:15pm on Thursday.

The second round is played at 4:45 pm in which the team of archers shoot 20 arrows each at the target. Results of the final round are announced at 5:15 pm. Those players whose predictions of Teer Dream number are realised in the first round win Rs 80 for every Re1 ticket. In the second round winners receive Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet placed.

Advertisement

Shillong Teer is an archery-based game which was legalised when the state of Meghalaya passed the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982. Participants who place their bets in this game have to predict the last two digits of the total number of arrows that would hit the target during the archery match. At the time of placing their bets, players have to choose a number from 0 to 99, which signifies the Teer Dream number.

The results of Shillong Teer are based on the number of arrows hitting the targets. Tickets for the next Shillong Teer game can be purchased from state-authorised ticket booking shops available across the state. Ticket shops remain open for potential players from 10 am to 3:30 pm, from Monday to Saturday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.