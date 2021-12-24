Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for December 24 Games; Here's How to Check

Only 13 states in India host legalised lottery games and Shillong Teer in Meghalaya is one of them. Based on an age-old traditional sport of archery, the game involves betting on the number of arrows shot. A random lucky draw system usually decides winners in most lottery systems. However, winners of the Shillong Teer game are announced based on the number of arrows or ‘teers’ hit.

The game is played at the Polo Ground in Police Bazar in Shillong. Played every day from Monday To Saturday, the archery-based game is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association comprising a dozen archery clubs. They send 50 archers to participate in the game. Ticket counters across the state have been set up to sell lottery tickets. If you are interested in buying a ticket, you can visit the shop between 10 am and 3:30 pm. The ticket holders will be required to bet on the estimated outcomes of the shots hit by the archers during the game.

If you have purchased a ticket for December 24, Shillong Teer match, visit meghalayateer.com to view the results. The first of the two rounds will commence at 3:30 pm, results of the same will be updated online at 4:15 pm. The concluding round starts at 4:30 pm, the results of which will be updated online at 5:15 pm.

The participants can claim Rs 80 for each Re 1 ticket purchase, if their prediction of the outcome matches with the Teer dream numbers in the first round. The bettors can win Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket they place bets on, if they correctly guess the Teer Dream numbers in Round 2. When the ticket-holder has accurately guessed the Teer Dream numbers in both rounds, they are eligible to take home Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket purchased.

