Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for December 31: Check Details

Before the year 2021 ends, here is one last chance for Meghalaya residents to place a bet in one of their favourite lottery games, Shillong Teer. If luck is by your side today, your new year can end up being extra special. For one last time in 2021, let’s recall the game and its rules.

Shillong Teer is a legalised lottery game, which not only assists people in winning money but also promotes the age-old sport of archery. The lottery department of the state calls archers from the renowned organisation – Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. In each round, the archers are given a set of teer or arrows which they must shoot at the target. Archers are supposed to abide by the rules – in context of their distance from the target and its width – for each round. The lottery contest comes into play here. The participants will have to predict the result of a particular round to win the lottery prize.

The interested participants should visit the state-authorised ticket selling shops. It is not necessary that you have to be in Shillong to participate in this lottery as the ticket-selling shops have been set up across the state. Each ticket has a number from 0-99, and participants have to pick a number from this range – it will signify the participant’s prediction on the number of teers that will likely hit the target in a round. These shops are open from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

The result for December 31 Shillong Teer rounds will be uploaded on the website, www.meghalayateer.com. For the first round, the result will be out by 4:15 pm, and bettors, who make the correct prediction, will take home Rs 80 for each Re1 bet on the target number. For the second round, the winners will be given Rs 60 for each Re 1 ticket and the timing for the result is 5:15 pm.

