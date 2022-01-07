Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for Januray 7: Check Details

Meghalaya will be hosting the archery-based betting lottery game called Shillong Teer in its capital city on Thursday afternoon. Shillong Teer invites participants who wish to win money by placing bets on the expected performance of the archers. Legalised under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act 1982, Shillong Teer is played from Monday to Saturday. The game includes archers from 12 archery clubs of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, who gather at Shillong’s Polo Ground for the game which is played in two rounds. The result for Thursday, January 6, archery match can be checked at the official website: www.meghalayateer.com

Starting at 3.45 pm, the first round of Shillong Teer will see each of the 50 archers shooting 30 arrows at the target. The winning number of this round will be announced at 4.15 pm on the website. The second round will begin at 4.45 pm, where archers will shoot 20 arrows each at the target. Results for the final round of Thursday’s match will be out by 5:15 pm on the official website. A correct prediction of the number of arrows hitting the target in the first round will win a participant Rs 80 for every Re 1 ticket. While the correct predictions made in the second round of Shillong Teer will win a participant Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket.

If you trust your instincts and think that you can manage to win some money through this game, place your bets on the archery game and purchase the tickets for the next Shillong Teer. The tickets are available from ticket booking shops available across the eleven districts of the northeastern state. From Monday to Saturday, participants can place their bets on the upcoming game of Shillong Teer. The visiting hours for placing the bets are 10 am to 3:30 pm.

