Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for November 2; Check Details

The much-anticipated betting game of Shillong Teer inspired by the traditional sport of archery will be played in the capital city of Meghalaya on Tuesday, November 2. The legal-betting game is played in Shillong from Monday to Saturday where the winners take home monetary prizes after they are successful in predicting the number of arrows that hit the target. Those who have placed their bets in today’s archery match, can view the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal: www.meghalayateer.com

In today’s Shillong Teer match, a team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs of Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association will be showcasing their archery skills. The match will be played in two separate rounds and their results will also be announced likewise.

Archers are given 30 arrows each in the first round while, in the second round, the same number of archers are given 20 arrows each to shoot at the target. The first match of Shillong Teer will commence at 3.45 pm, while the second round will start an hour later at 4.45 pm.

The Teer Dream numbers for the first round will be available on the website at 4.15pm followed by the winning numbers of the second round which will be released at 5.15 pm.

Winners of the first round for Tuesday’ match will receive Rs 80 for every Re1 bet placed; while winners in the second round, will receive Rs 60 for every Re1 bet placed. There are some occasions when a participant emerges victorious in both the rounds.

In such cases they are given Rs4000 for every Re1 ticket they buy and bet on. To participate in the next games of Shillong Teer, one can purchase the tickets from any state-authorised ticket shop in the state from Monday to Saturday. The timing to visit these state-run shops and place the bets are from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

