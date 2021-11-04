Shillong Lottery Result 2021: Shillong Teer Result for November 4; Here's How to Check

One of the most popular betting games of Meghalaya, Shillong Teer is based on the results of a traditional archery competition held at Polo Ground, Shillong. Played in two rounds, the game is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association where 12 archery clubs participate.

The result of the legal-betting game is based on the predictions made by participants about the number of arrows that will hit the target during the game. The winners who predict the correct number take home monetary prizes accordingly. Those who have placed their bets in today’s archery match can access the results at the Meghalaya Lottery department’s official portal, www.meghalayateer.com.

It must be noted that the first round of the archery competition begins at 3:45 PM and the results are declared at 4:15 PM, whereas the second round begins at 4:45 PM and the results are released at 5:15 PM.

A team of 50 archers from 12 archery clubs are given 30 arrows each in the first round and 20 arrows each in the second round to shoot the target. The distance between the archers and target ranges from 15.21 meters to 30.48 meters.

The lucky winners of the first round get Rs 80 for every Re 1 bet placed while in the second round a sum of Rs 60 is given for every Re1 bet. In some rare chances, participant manages to win both rounds of Shillong Teer, and are awarded Rs 4000 for every Re1 ticket they buy.

The tickets of Shillong Teer can be purchased from any state-authorised ticket shop present across the state from Monday to Saturday. Nearly, 5000 state-run shops operate from 10 am to 3.30 pm.

Those who bet on the number 45 in the first round and number 11 in the second round of Shillong Teer had won the betting game for November 3.

