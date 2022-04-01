Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Lucky Numbers for April 1 Teer Games

The ticket holders must brace themselves as the Meghalaya Lottery Department is all set to commence the real-time archery betting game called Shillong Teer on April 1, at 3:45 pm. The archery betting game is organised by the state from Monday to Saturday to encourage the youth and locals in the traditional sports of archery. The betting game, which is held at Polo Stadium of Shillong and organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association, permits 50 archers to participate in the game from 12 shooting clubs in the state.

The game is played in two rounds and the archers are given 30 arrows each in the first stage, while in the next round, all 50 archers are given 20 arrows each. After this, all the archers will shoot the arrows in less than two minutes, while the people participating in the archery betting game will have to guess the number of arrows that will hit the target.

The very first day of the new month might prove lucky to you as people who guess the right number will bag exciting prize money. To be able to grab one of the amazing prizes, you just need to purchase your lucky ticket from any state authorised lottery ticket selling shop in the state from 10 am to 3:30 pm. The price of tickets starts from Re 1 to Rs. 100. If any person guesses the right number in the first round then they can collect Rs. 80 for every Re. 1 ticket. And guessing the right number in the next round will give you the opportunity to take home Rs 60 for every Re 1 ticket bought. But if you get extremely lucky on the very first day of the new month and guess the correct numbers in both the rounds then you will bag Rs 4000.

You need to hurry as the authorities will start the first round at 3:45 pm and the results of the first round of the Shillong Teer will be revealed at 4:15 pm. The very next round will begin at 4:45 pm and at 5:15 pm the results will be declared. If you own the lucky ticket of Shillong Teer of April 1 then you can take a look at the results on the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com later in the day.

