Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Results for June 17 Morning Teer Game

Shillong Lottery 2022: Shillong Teer is a fascinating betting game that is held in the Polo Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya’s capital city. It takes place at the Polo ground where 50 professional archers from the 12 greatest shooting clubs compete in a game presented by the Khasi Hills Archery Association. The game is based on archery, a classic activity. Its goal is to inspire people to participate in conventional sports by offering them the opportunity to earn money quickly.

The Archery game, which takes place from Monday to Saturday, is based on bets placed by the participants. It consists of two rounds. In the first round, archers are given 30 arrows, and in the second round, they are given 20 arrows, with the goal of hitting all of the arrows in two minutes and the goal of the participants is to predict the precise number of arrows that will strike the target.

If Friday is your fortunate day, and you correctly guess the number of arrows that hit the target correctly, you might win amazing price money. You must purchase your lucky tickets from any state-authorized lottery ticket seller between 10 AM and 3:30 PM to test your luck. Shillong Teer tickets range in price from Re.1 to Rs.100, giving you a wide range of alternatives to select from.

People who have a Re.1 ticket can win up to Rs.80 if they accurately anticipate the outcome of the first round. They can win up to Rs.60 if they repeat the same in the second round. While predicting the right numbers for both the rounds can lead them to win Rs 4000.

Round one will begin at 3:45 PM, with results being announced at 4:15 PM, followed by round two, which will begin at 4:45 PM, for which the results will be announced at 5:15 PM. If you’re interested in playing this amazing game that might get you to win good and easy money, now is the time to purchase tickets. Also, keep an eye on the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department for results, or click on this link https://www.meghalayateer.com/

