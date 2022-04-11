Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 11 Shillong Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Monday, April 11. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 40, and the second round it is 78.

To encourage the youth and locals to take interest in the traditional sports of archery, Shillong Teer is organised from Monday to Saturday in two rounds. People participating in April 11 lottery game can check the results of today’s Shillong Teer at the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery Department: www.meghalayateer.com.

Though several lottery games are organised across the country, Shillong Teer is quite different. Unlike other lotteries, here participants have to place bets on the games and guess the correct number of arrows that will hit the target. The archery game is organised every day of the week, except Sunday, by Khasi Hills Archery Association at the Polo Ground of Shillong. 50 archers from 12 different groups of the association participate in both the matches, as they shoot a set of arrows at the target.

Meanwhile, the ticket holders of Shillong Teer have to guess how many arrows will hit the target in each round.

Lottery tickets ranging from Re 1 to Rs 100 are sold at the legal lottery shops across Shillong. Each Re 1 ticket rewards you with Rs 80 and Rs 60, for correctly guessing the round 1 and 2 numbers correctly. But if a participant guesses both the rounds’ numbers correctly, they will take home Rs 4000 for every Re 1 ticket they bet on.

The first round of Shillong Teer commences at 3:45 pm, and the results for the preliminary round are declared by 4:15 pm. It is followed by the second round which begins at 4:45 pm. The results of this round are rolled out by 5:15 pm. Participants can check the result at the official website, www.meghalayateer.com.

