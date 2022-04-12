Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 12 Shillong Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Tuesday, April 12. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 91, and the second round it is 54.

The Meghalaya lottery department is all pumped up to kick-start today’s real-time archery betting game called Shillong Teer, at 3:45 PM. The state organises Shillong Teer from Monday to Saturday, in a bid to encourage the locals and the youth to take an interest and promote the traditional sports of archery. The betting game is held at Polo Stadium of Shillong and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The game allows 50 archers to participate in the Shillong Teer from 12 shooting clubs in the state.

On April 12, the betting game will be played in two rounds, and before the game begins, the archers are given 30 arrows each in the first one, and 20 arrows each in the second round. And when the game begins, the archers will have to shoot all the arrows in less than two minutes, while all the participants of the Shillong Teer will have to guess the accurate number of arrows that will hit the target. Tuesday might prove lucky for the ticket holders of the Shillong Teer, as guessing the right number of arrows will make you earn exciting prize money.

You must hurry and purchase your lucky ticket from any state authorised lottery ticket selling shop in Meghalaya from 10 am to 3:30 pm. You have plenty of options to choose from, as the price of tickets starts from Re. 1 to Rs. 100. For guessing the accurate number in the initial round, you will earn Rs 80 if you own Re 1 ticket. And making an accurate guess in the next round will allow you to earn Rs 60 for the same ticket. But if you get lucky and make an accurate guess in both the rounds then start celebrating as you will earn Rs 4000.

The first round of the Shillong Teer will begin at 3:45 PM and its results will be rolled out at 4:15 PM. The next round will start at 4:45 PM and the results will be declared at 5:15 PM. If you have bought your lucky ticket for Shillong Teer of April 12, then to know the results you can open the official website of the Meghalaya Lottery department i.e. www.meghalayateer.com on any browser.

