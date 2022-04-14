Shillong Lottery Result 2022: Check Winning Numbers for April 14 Shillong Morning Teer Game

SHILLONG LOTTERY RESULT 2022: The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association has announced the winning number for Shillong Morning Teer game for Thursday, April 14. The lucky number for the first round of Shillong Morning Teer game is 00, and the second round it is 08.

The lottery game which is organised daily except Sunday attracts a number of participants with its unique format and exciting prizes. The game of betting, Shillong Teer, is connected to a real-time archery game which keeps it away from the queue of other lottery games. While a group of 59 archers assemble at the Polo Ground of Shillong from Monday to Saturday to play the sport of archery, participants of the lottery game predict the number of arrows that might hit the target. The results can be checked on the lottery department official website: www.meghalayateer.com

Both archery and lottery games are played in two rounds. In the first round of the archery game, archers are given a total of 30 arrows to shoot the target in less than two minutes. The round starts at 3:45 pm and the results of the same are announced at 4:15 pm. Similarly, in the second round, the archers have to shoot the target within two minutes but this time they are given only 20 arrows. The second round begins at 4:45 pm with results being declared at 5:15 pm. The number of arrows that hit the target in round 1 and round 2 become the lucky numbers of the lottery.

If a participant guesses the number of arrows correctly, they win handsome prize money. For round one, the winning amount is Rs 80 for every Re 1 lottery ticket and for round two, it is Rs 60 for every Re 1 lottery ticket the participant has.

A bumper prize of Rs 4000 for every Re 1 lottery ticket is given to participants who guess the correct numbers for both the rounds, participants get a bumper prize money of their own.

The lottery tickets are sold at state authorised lottery shops in Meghalaya from 10 am to 3:30 pm.

